Brokerages Expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post sales of $48.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.32 million. AtriCure posted sales of $56.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $203.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $212.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $275.19 million, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $288.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. 1,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,779. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 95,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 639,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after buying an additional 227,431 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

