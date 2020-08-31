Brokerages Expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aphria.

A number of analysts have commented on APHA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APHA stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

