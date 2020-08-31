Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post $2.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $2.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,724,586 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.15. The company had a trading volume of 248,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,587,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.31. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $163.25 and a 52 week high of $528.99. The company has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

