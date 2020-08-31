Brokerages Anticipate Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.16. Moneygram International reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Moneygram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

Shares of Moneygram International stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. 19,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,080. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $191.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moneygram International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 480,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moneygram International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

