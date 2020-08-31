Brokerages Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.97 Million

Brokerages expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to post $10.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the lowest is $10.33 million. Marrone Bio Innovations reported sales of $6.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $45.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.39 million to $49.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.21 million, with estimates ranging from $57.15 million to $69.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis raised their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.93.

NASDAQ:MBII remained flat at $$1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,061. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $201.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 34.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

