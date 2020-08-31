Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.43.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.99. 21,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,742. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.39. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.