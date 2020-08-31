BOX Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,336.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $13,336.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007755 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003617 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,761,645 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.