Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 186,626 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.23. 399,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,856,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.