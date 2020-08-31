BMO Capital Markets Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GAP by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,507,000 after buying an additional 844,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GAP by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GAP by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after buying an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 322.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

