Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) PT Lowered to C$4.10 at Pi Financial

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$4.15 to C$4.10 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

CVE:BSR opened at C$2.21 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.99 and a 1-year high of C$2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.75. The firm has a market cap of $271.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

