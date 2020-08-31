Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund has a 1-year low of A$0.58 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of A$1.34 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 million and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.77.

About Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

