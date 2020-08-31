Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd (ASX:BAF) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.
Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund has a 1-year low of A$0.58 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of A$1.34 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 million and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.77.
About Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund
