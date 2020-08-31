BitTorrent Trading Up 3.9% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $449.62 million and $44.71 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00138756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.22 or 0.01663469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00198277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00178440 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,068.97 or 3.24391860 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,714,545,771 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.