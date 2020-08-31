Bitblocks Market Cap Hits $471,399.43 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $471,399.43 and approximately $2,052.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00063381 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,734.16 or 0.99967625 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001458 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00159821 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001214 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002913 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 244,194,414 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

