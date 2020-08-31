Bitball Treasure Market Cap Hits $40.59 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 47.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for approximately $90.20 or 0.00768615 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $40.59 million and $73,764.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00765071 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000683 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

