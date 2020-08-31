Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
BIG opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.32.
In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 283.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 91.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,804,000.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
See Also: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.