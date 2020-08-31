Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

BIG opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.32.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 283.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 91.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,804,000.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

