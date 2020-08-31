BidaskClub Lowers Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) to Strong Sell

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KALA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $8.62 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $483.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

