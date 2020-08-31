BidaskClub Lowers Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Sell

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $540.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 122,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $501,831.00. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,626,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 188,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Extreme Networks by 119.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 288,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 157,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,348,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 417,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

