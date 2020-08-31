BidaskClub Downgrades HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) to Hold

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HDS opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.