B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce $453.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $446.90 million and the highest is $458.00 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $406.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,519,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

