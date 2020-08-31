BEST (NYSE:BEST) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of BEST from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BEST from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of BEST opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BEST has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BEST will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BEST by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

