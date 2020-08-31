Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

