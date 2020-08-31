BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.55. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

