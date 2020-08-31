Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target (down from GBX 390 ($5.10)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 334.67 ($4.37).

Shares of LON:OSB traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 304 ($3.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 127.71 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 461 ($6.02). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 278.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

