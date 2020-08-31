Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,229 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health Inc has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $303,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $88,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,685.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

