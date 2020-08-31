Barclays PLC Sells 3,937 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGIO opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

