Barclays PLC Purchases New Stake in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 448,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000. Barclays PLC owned 6.83% of HL Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCCH. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in HL Acquisition by 20.1% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 637,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 106,501 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HL Acquisition by 68.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HL Acquisition by 16.3% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HL Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of HL Acquisition by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 604,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Get HL Acquisition alerts:

HCCH opened at $10.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. HL Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.