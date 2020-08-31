Barclays PLC Has $5.79 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,040.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $396,479.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,632,243 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $161.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 9.99. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.02. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.15.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

