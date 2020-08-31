Barclays PLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,081,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

