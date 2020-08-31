Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,297 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of InVitae worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InVitae by 2,981.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in InVitae during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $34.00 on Monday. InVitae Corp has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $398,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

