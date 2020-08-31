Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Post worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Post by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,567,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,067,000 after purchasing an additional 570,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Post by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 348,886 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,224,000 after purchasing an additional 343,583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Post by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 255,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 450,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

NYSE:POST opened at $88.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 0.62. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Post’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

