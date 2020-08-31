Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $248,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,802.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,923 shares of company stock worth $16,232,925. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $46.25 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

