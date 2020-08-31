Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $160.45 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $160,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $54.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

