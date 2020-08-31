Bank of America Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to $110.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1105 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,321 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,894,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.