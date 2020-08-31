Bank of America Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $118.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.82.

BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,301,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,797.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,250,000 after buying an additional 4,523,473 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 379.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 366.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after acquiring an additional 552,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $165,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

