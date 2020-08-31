Bank of America Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $9.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of ANF opened at $12.31 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $758.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

