Ball (NYSE:BLL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp is poised well to gain from the growing global beverage-can demand as customers are preferring cans over glass and plastic. The company is thus investing in growing its capacity to capitalize on this current trend. Also, higher at-home consumption amid the pandemic is anticipated to sustain demand for the company's products. The Aerospace segment is likely to benefit from its strong backlog levels and business wins. Ball Corp’s balance sheet remains healthy and provides flexibility to invest in growth. Focus on launching new products and cost-cutting efforts will also aid results. The earnings estimates for the third quarter and current year have, thus, undergone positive revisions lately. However, supply constraints and incremental costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the company's results in the near term.”

BLL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of BLL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,933 shares of company stock worth $4,898,281. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ball by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ball by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

