Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 135,268.2% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,518 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $37.02. 12,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,525. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

