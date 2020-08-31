Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hilltop by 140.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hilltop by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 161,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hilltop by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,784 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $258,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,917,284.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTH traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.65. 32,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,839. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.