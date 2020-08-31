Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after buying an additional 427,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 17.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 14.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 971,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

NYSE CBT traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $38.51. 30,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

