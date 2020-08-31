Bailard Inc. Takes $320,000 Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

