Bailard Inc. Sells 6,551 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

VFH traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 354,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,185. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

