Bailard Inc. Sells 629 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

