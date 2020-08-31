Bailard Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in FormFactor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in FormFactor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FORM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $27.13. 14,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,926. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

