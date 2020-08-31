Bailard Inc. Sells 2,237 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,048,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,355,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

BX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,765. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

