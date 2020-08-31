Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 33,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,098. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

