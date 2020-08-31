Bailard Inc. Reduces Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Shares of SBAC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.19. The stock had a trading volume of 312,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,519. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,431,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

