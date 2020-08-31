Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX traded down $3.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.80. 98,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.47.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

