Bailard Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Hub Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Hub Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 133,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. Hub Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

