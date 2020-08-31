Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.03. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

