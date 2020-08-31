Bailard Inc. Purchases 2,318 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ remained flat at $$58.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. 64,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464,395. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

